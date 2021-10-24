For Subscribers
Coming home to memories of a time long gone
Entering the London home the writer grew up in - the empty shell of her past - seemed to lay a lot of ghosts to rest and free her more for the present
We all yearn for happier, simpler times and most of us look back upon our childhood nostalgically. Yet how happier or simpler were those times actually?
Is it that, as children, we live more in the present without formed concepts of past or future, and so experience the essential vitality of each moment, accepting without question the conditions around us, whatever they may be?
