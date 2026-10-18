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Finding Joy

Coming back to my childhood companion – Harry Potter – as an adult

The world of Hogwarts was the writer’s safe refuge during her challenging primary school years. Picking up the books again 16 years later was a surprisingly fresh experience.

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The writer with her copy of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which she is intentionally taking her time to finish.

The writer with her copy of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which she is intentionally taking her time to finish.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

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Shabana Begum

It was December 2007. I was 10, stuck at home when the monsoon rains put an end to beach visits and daily playground time.

Bored and restless, I glanced over at my bookshelf and caught a glint of the golden-yellow cover of a forgotten book. Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, the fifth book in the phenomenally popular Harry Potter series, had been sitting on the shelf, gathering dust for the past two years.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.