Coming back to my childhood companion – Harry Potter – as an adult

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The world of Hogwarts was the writer’s safe refuge during her challenging primary school years. Picking up the books again 16 years later was a surprisingly fresh experience.

The writer with her copy of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which she is intentionally taking her time to finish.

It was December 2007. I was 10, stuck at home when the monsoon rains put an end to beach visits and daily playground time.

Bored and restless, I glanced over at my bookshelf and caught a glint of the golden-yellow cover of a forgotten book. Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, the fifth book in the phenomenally popular Harry Potter series, had been sitting on the shelf, gathering dust for the past two years.