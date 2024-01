By some yardsticks, 2023 will count as a net negative year for global Chinese power – and particularly, its dominance over the Asian continent.

Take the economy. Analysts are pointing out that in nominal terms, the size of China’s gross domestic product has slipped 10 percentage points vis-a-vis the United States between 2021 and 2023, from 76 per cent to 66 per cent of the US economy.