COE system takes a hard look at itself on road to fairness
Technology has rendered current car categories less meaningful, but fairness also depends on how the new rules work and the transport choices people have.
Samuel Chng
Consider a parent who has to take a young child to childcare, reach work on time and accompany an older relative to a medical appointment that afternoon. Each journey may be manageable on its own. Fitting them together, with room for delays or changed plans, is the challenge.
For this household, a car may offer predictability and control over a demanding day.