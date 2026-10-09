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COE system takes a hard look at itself on road to fairness

Technology has rendered current car categories less meaningful, but fairness also depends on how the new rules work and the transport choices people have.

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The review of car categories is an effort to keep the system fair while ensuring that COE prices continue to be determined by market forces, says the writer.

The review of car categories is an effort to keep the system fair while ensuring that COE prices continue to be determined by market forces, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Samuel Chng

Consider a parent who has to take a young child to childcare, reach work on time and accompany an older relative to a medical appointment that afternoon. Each journey may be manageable on its own. Fitting them together, with room for delays or changed plans, is the challenge.

For this household, a car may offer predictability and control over a demanding day.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.