Letter From Bangkok

Cobra Gold's bloody snake spectacle draws criticism

Detractors say drinking of snake blood in exercise's jungle survival segment is inhumane and risky

Indochina Bureau Chief
US Marines tasting snake blood during Exercise Cobra Gold.PHOTO: EXERCISECOBRAGOLD/FACEBOOK
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - Thai jungle survival instructor Pairoi Prasarnsai has been teaching for 28 years. During last year's Cobra Gold military exercise, the Thai Marine Chief Petty Officer (First Class) once again turned showman before rapt American soldiers.

"Banana tree!" he roared in Thai, before cutting it in half and wringing its stem to release moisture into the open mouth of a United States Marine seated on the forest floor. The instructor thrust a bunch of native plants in their faces, letting out a bestial growl each time one of them took a bite.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 