Chinese-Malay-Indian-Others system holds value for minority communities

Critics lament its race-based structure but in a significantly Chinese-majority Singapore, the CMIO scheme provides the assurance of official recognition for minority communities. Let's nurture Singapore's civic identity while fully recognising its multiple roots.

Eugene K B Tan for The Straits Times
As Singapore seeks to strengthen race relations, it is crucial to remember that a people’s grasp of their own community’s history and roots is the basis of their sense of identity and security, says the writer, adding that the multiple identities of Singaporeans must be sustained. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
With school-going Singaporeans having just commemorated Racial Harmony Day this week, it is timely to consider our next steps as a society managing the challenge of evolving race relations.

It matters immensely. As circumstances change, we have to ensure we do not sleepwalk or maladapt our way to a more divided society.

