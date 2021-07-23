For Subscribers
Chinese-Malay-Indian-Others system holds value for minority communities
Critics lament its race-based structure but in a significantly Chinese-majority Singapore, the CMIO scheme provides the assurance of official recognition for minority communities. Let's nurture Singapore's civic identity while fully recognising its multiple roots.
With school-going Singaporeans having just commemorated Racial Harmony Day this week, it is timely to consider our next steps as a society managing the challenge of evolving race relations.
It matters immensely. As circumstances change, we have to ensure we do not sleepwalk or maladapt our way to a more divided society.
Topics: