Club Med's roller-coaster ride

After almost coming to a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic, international travel is back. Airports are bustling, hotel bookings are up and the prices of flights are soaring as the holiday season gets under way.

"During the pandemic, most people experienced something they had never experienced. Now they are valuing the moments they missed, significantly more than before," says Mr Henri Giscard d'Estaing, president of the French resort chain Club Med. "Holiday moments, gatherings with friends and family - in many cases, three generations together."