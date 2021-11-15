For Subscribers
Cloud hangs over Japan-China ties as half-centenary looms
New PM Kishida's efforts to maintain a stable relationship run up against sharpening US-China rivalry as well as domestic security concerns and public opinion.
When Japan was deciding its new imperial era name three years ago, it went for Reiwa (beautiful harmony) in a move that broke millennia of tradition: the nation's 248th era name was the first to be drawn from Japanese literature instead of Chinese classics.