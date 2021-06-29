Climate risks: Central banks to the rescue?

Some fear 'mission creep' on the part of central banks but the climate crisis requires collective action on all fronts. Finance is one of those fronts.

Ramkishen S. Rajan and Bhavya Gupta For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) blog stated that "climate change presents huge risks to the functioning of the world's economies", highlighting the imminent dangers posed by climate change to global macroeconomic and financial stability.

Globally, the task of keeping prices in check and preserving financial stability is one conventionally entrusted to central banks.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 29, 2021, with the headline 'Climate risks: Central banks to the rescue?'. Subscribe
Topics: 