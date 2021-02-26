Class divisions: The risks to Singapore's cohesion

Reactions to the fuel tax hike show the potential for perceptions of unfairness - and populist exploitation. Current proactive policies to mitigate class divides and other fault-lines must continue.

While class divisions normally pertain to property ownership, income and education, they are also associated with one's profession or mode of commute. For more affluent car owners, the fuel hike will cause concern due to its direct, immediate impact
Mathew Mathews and Melvin Tay For The Straits Times  
  • Published
    5 min ago
A look at the effects on people of one measure introduced in last week's Budget 2021, the hike in petrol duty rates, illustrates class-based divisions that have implications for social cohesion. If left unchecked, these divisions may result in a rise of populism.

While class divisions normally pertain to property ownership, income and education, they are also associated with one's profession or mode of commute. For more affluent car owners, the fuel hike will cause concern due to its direct, immediate impact on costs of living. On the other hand, it has little effect on public transport commuters, and so their response is muted or indifferent.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 26, 2021, with the headline 'Class divisions: The risks to Singapore's cohesion'.
