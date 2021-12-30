Chinese live streamers' tax evasion calls for systematic tax reform

A key question is how to explore a reasonable and predictable taxation mode for the industry

Yu Hairong, Cheng Siwei and Denise Jia
A live streamer selling massage devices ahead of the Singles’ Day shopping festival on Nov 11, at a JD.com live-streaming company in Beijing. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Updated
Published
27 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China's recent record fine for a top celebrity live streamer signals that the authorities are tightening taxation on high-income individuals, but tax experts say that a formal tax system revamp is necessary to close a loophole that enables tax evasion in the booming but under-regulated sector.

Huang Wei, who is known online as Weiya and is one of the highest-earning live streamers, was ordered to pay 1.34 billion yuan (S$285 million) in back taxes, late fees and fines after the tax authorities in the eastern city of Hangzhou found that she had avoided taxes totalling 643 million yuan in 2019 and last year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.