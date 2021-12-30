Chinese live streamers' tax evasion calls for systematic tax reform

(CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China's recent record fine for a top celebrity live streamer signals that the authorities are tightening taxation on high-income individuals, but tax experts say that a formal tax system revamp is necessary to close a loophole that enables tax evasion in the booming but under-regulated sector.

Huang Wei, who is known online as Weiya and is one of the highest-earning live streamers, was ordered to pay 1.34 billion yuan (S$285 million) in back taxes, late fees and fines after the tax authorities in the eastern city of Hangzhou found that she had avoided taxes totalling 643 million yuan in 2019 and last year.