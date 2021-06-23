China's version of the Asian model
Beijing has altered the geopolitical context that led to the rise of East Asia
"What do you think is unique about the China model?" That was the question posed to me by a television reporter, last time I was in Beijing. My answer was that I don't think there was a specific Chinese economic model.
There is an East Asian development model of rapid, export-driven industrialisation that was pioneered by Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. What China did was to pursue the same model - at scale. I added that China's one real innovation was that the country had not liberalised politically as it had grown richer. This sets China apart from the South Koreans and Taiwanese.