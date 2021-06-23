China's version of the Asian model

Beijing has altered the geopolitical context that led to the rise of East Asia

Gideon Rachman
Workers checking rolls of sheet aluminium at a factory in Wuhan, Hubei province. China is the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter, and has a huge domestic consumer economy, which provides an alternative source of growth to the export markets that were so critical to the early decades of China’s rise. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    31 min ago
FINANCIAL TIMES - "What do you think is unique about the China model?" That was the question posed to me by a television reporter, last time I was in Beijing. My answer was that I don't think there was a specific Chinese economic model.

There is an East Asian development model of rapid, export-driven industrialisation that was pioneered by Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. What China did was to pursue the same model - at scale. I added that China's one real innovation was that the country had not liberalised politically as it had grown richer. This sets China apart from the South Koreans and Taiwanese.

