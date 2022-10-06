China's property crash - a slow-motion financial crisis

What began as a property crisis is morphing into a financial crunch at the local government level and hurting the broader economy. The global implications are stark.

James Kynge, Sun Yu and Thomas Hale
Ms Lucy Wang finds herself at the sharp end of crisis seeping through China's property market. She once dreamt that buying an under-construction apartment in the northern city of Zhengzhou would be her ticket to a new life.

For a woman from a farming village, the 250,000 yuan (S$50,000) down payment she used to secure the property represented a big outlay. Half of the money had come from her parents, who had put aside years of meagre savings from selling the potatoes and wheat they grew on the family plot.

October 06, 2022

