China's political minefield for foreign investors
Failed Blackstone property bet has ‘chilling effect’ as overseas investors try to guess Beijing’s next target
At 8.30am on Sept 16, from his office in New York, Mr Stephen Schwarzman, the global chief executive of US$684 billion (S$922 billion) private equity giant Blackstone, logged into a video call with Mr Fang Xinghai, the chair of Beijing's top financial regulator.
The timing of the China-US Financial Roundtable, an annual meeting between a handful of Wall Street veterans cherry-picked to speak with a small group of top Chinese officials, was awkward.
