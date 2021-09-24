China's political minefield for foreign investors

At 8.30am on Sept 16, from his office in New York, Mr Stephen Schwarzman, the global chief executive of US$684 billion (S$922 billion) private equity giant Blackstone, logged into a video call with Mr Fang Xinghai, the chair of Beijing's top financial regulator.

The timing of the China-US Financial Roundtable, an annual meeting between a handful of Wall Street veterans cherry-picked to speak with a small group of top Chinese officials, was awkward.