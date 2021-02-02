For Subscribers
China's new Long March: Getting its messaging right
Despite its economic advances, China faces an uphill challenge in overcoming a distorted narrative of its actions and intentions
"Backwardness leaves a country vulnerable to foreign attack." This was a famous saying in China, especially among the older generation with memories of gunboat diplomacy and international isolation.
Today, the description no longer fits the reality. Being the world's second-largest economy and a global manufacturing powerhouse that recently announced the end of extreme poverty nationwide, China has come a long way.