China's lockdown-led slowdown

It has now been just over a month since most of the 25 million people in China's financial capital Shanghai have been under pandemic-induced lockdown. Last week, about three-quarters of the 22 million people of Beijing lined up for Covid-19 tests, bringing economic activity to a near halt. The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou - a major technology and manufacturing hub - cancelled hundreds of flights and announced mass testing of almost one-third of its 19 million residents. Many other cities are facing some form of restrictions on movement or activity.

Economists at Nomura estimate that in all, 45 cities and more than 370 million people in China, accounting for around 40 per cent of GDP, have been under full or partial lockdown.