Power Play

China's hard message on Xinjiang cotton

With counter sanctions and consumer boycotts, Beijing wants the rest of the world to know it is dealing with a new China - one not to be trifled with • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    35 min ago
The image was a stark one - four Nike sneakers lined up neatly in a row, flames leaping from each of them.

The 15-second video clip of the burning shoes had set Chinese social media on fire this past week, going viral on video-sharing platform Douyin and the Twitter-like Weibo.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 05, 2021, with the headline 'China's hard message on Xinjiang cotton'.
