Power Play
China's hard message on Xinjiang cotton
With counter sanctions and consumer boycotts, Beijing wants the rest of the world to know it is dealing with a new China - one not to be trifled with • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia
The image was a stark one - four Nike sneakers lined up neatly in a row, flames leaping from each of them.
The 15-second video clip of the burning shoes had set Chinese social media on fire this past week, going viral on video-sharing platform Douyin and the Twitter-like Weibo.