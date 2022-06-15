China's Great Wall of public health distrust

Building trust is critical because it is a necessary step in moving away from the zero-Covid strategy. An information vacuum on coronavirus jabs is a major stumbling block.

Nancy Qian
People passing by a poster in Beijing encouraging elderly people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in March. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(PROJECT SYNDICATE) - China's urban populations have been enduring some of the most intense infection-prevention measures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For 60 straight days, Shanghai's 27 million residents were forced into a strict lockdown - and they were not alone. During the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave in April and May, 45 cities with a total of 373 million people were under some sort of lockdown. That is more than the combined populations of the United States (329.5 million) and Canada (38 million), and 83 per cent of the population of the European Union (447 million).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top