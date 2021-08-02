For Subscribers
Power Play
China's conundrum in South China Sea
The more China presses its claim to the vital waterway, the more it alienates claimant states and others, opening the way for the US to strengthen its presence in the region - precisely what Beijing does not want. Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
One of the few places open only to tourists from China are the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.
Known as the Xisha Islands in Chinese, the only way to the archipelago of coral reefs and islands is by cruise ship from Hainan island about 350km away.