China’s cities want young people. What do the young want?

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Beijing wants cities to compete for talent, consumers and future parents. But incentives will count for little without affordable housing and good jobs.

China’s cities are competing for a resource the country once had in abundance: young people. It is facing a demographic crisis, with its population falling by 3.39 million in 2025, when just 7.92 million babies were born.

China’s cities are fighting over a resource the country once had in abundance: young people.

For a long time, the wooing went mostly the other way. Young Chinese competed to get into the most desirable cities – for universities, jobs, housing, hukou and, with it, access to public services.