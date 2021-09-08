China's children are not the only ones addicted to video games
All of us should worry about the control that gaming and social media companies exert.
FINANCIAL TIMES - Is it really so extreme? China's crackdown on video gaming by under-18s seems to signal another bid by the communist regime to control family life. But in the West, some parents would be mightily relieved if we had a "big brother" who was willing to play bad cop. Because we ourselves are failing.
When our youngest started primary school six years ago, I started to notice how many visiting children would ask: "Where's the console?" Not only did their faces fall when our lack of gaming equipment was revealed, but some were also reluctant to do anything else instead.