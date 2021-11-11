China-US rivalry tests MAD theory

An intensifying China-US rivalry may soon test the limits of deterrence theory.

Since the first atomic detonation in July 1945, military thinkers have struggled to rationalise the use of force when there is a risk of unleashing radioactive consequences. Physicist and Los Alamos Laboratory chief J. Robert Oppenheimer captured the transition to the new era by quoting the Bhagavad Gita: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”