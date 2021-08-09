China-US rivalry: Harsh words, better understanding

China is matching its perception of changed power dynamics with the tone it takes with the US. Despite the risks, the tougher talk could be the start of a more stable relationship

Global Affairs Correspondent
The rising tensions between the United States and China are a cause of worry to the rest of the world, particularly Asia, where their rivalry is increasingly being played out.PHOTO: AFP
More than six months after taking office, US President Joe Biden has yet to meet the leader of the country with which the United States has its most important bilateral relationship - President Xi Jinping of China.

Instead, their senior diplomats have met twice, in Anchorage, Alaska, in March and in the Chinese port city of Tianjin last month.

