China-US competition for talent hots up
In the race for tech supremacy, talent is seen as a key factor by both powers - and China is catching up fast here too
Talent is key to the competition between China and the United States, a senior editor with the People's Daily wrote earlier this year.
Mr Ding Gang was assessing why Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was outperforming US companies in the area of 5G technology and his conclusion was that Huawei's talent pool surpassed that of its US counterparts in this field.