China turns inward: Xi Jinping, COP26 and the pandemic

In early 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping strode onto the stage in Davos, high in the Swiss alps, and stunned the world's financial and political elites with a defence of globalisation and the liberal economic order.

Flanked by the biggest ever delegation of senior officials from Beijing, Mr Xi's presence at global capitalism's spiritual home marked the first time a Chinese leader had attended the World Economic Forum in person. He calmly offered leadership and stability against the crumbling facade of Western legitimacy following the election of United States president Donald Trump and Brexit.