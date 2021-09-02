For Subscribers
China: The search for a new destiny
What's behind Xi Jinping's crackdown on Big Tech and rich celebrities, and other measures? To understand what's driving the 'common prosperity' plan, it helps to look back at China's tumultuous journey in balancing political control, market efficiency and social justice.
China's economic and political development in the past 40 years can best be understood as a relentless search to strike a balance between political control, market efficiency and social justice to sustain party legitimacy. These dynamics will continue to define its future directions.
To understand the complexity of this challenging task, it pays to look at the many turns on the road that led China to where it is today.