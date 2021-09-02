China: The search for a new destiny

Thank you, we are working on this new feature for you

Help us make this "Follow writer" feature better.

Let us know how you would like to be notified of the latest articles by your favourite writers.

Let us know how you would like to be notified of the latest articles of your favourite topics.

This questionnaire should take no more than a minute to complete.

Your e-mail (required):



Yes, I’d like to receive notifications and emails related to the “Follow” feature.

Yes, please add me to the SPH Customer Council. The customer council is made up of active readers like yourself, who are the first to know about new features and help shape development.

How easy was it to discover the "Follow" feature? Very easy Easy Neutral Difficult I didn't notice

How easy was it to understand what the feature does? Very easy Easy Neutral Difficult I don't understand

How useful do you think this feature will be for you? Very useful Useful Neutral May not be useful Not useful at all

Is there anything else you want us to know?

Consent

By submitting this form, I agree that the personal data and other information that I provide in this survey will be collected by Singapore Press Holdings for the analysis of user-provided data for the improvement of SPH products.

I also declare that I have read and understood SPH's Personal Data Protection Statement and SPH's Privacy Policy. I also declare that I have read, understood and accepted SPH's Terms and Conditions.

I understand that I can withdraw my consent to allow my personal data to be collected, used and/or disclosed from my participation in this survey at any time by contacting dataprotection@sph.com.sg

Yes, I agree

No, I do not agree

Please contact stics@sph.com.sg if you have questions or feedback for us.