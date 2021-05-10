Power Play

China scholarship in the US takes a hit from strained ties

That the Chinese now have a better understanding of how Americans think about issues - than the other way round - is a strategic negative for Washington that also raises concerns of miscalculation. &#8226; Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

US Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
WASHINGTON • One of America's major errors after World War II, reckons retired veteran United States diplomat Stapleton Roy, was in failing to adequately anticipate Russia's reaction to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) expansion to include 10 Central and Eastern European members from 1999 to 2004.

The reason for that, he told a Brookings Institution panel on educational exchanges last month, was that some of America's top officials who had so-called Soviet credentials had not lived in the country before.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2021, with the headline 'China scholarship in the US takes a hit from strained ties'.
