China scholarship in the US takes a hit from strained ties

WASHINGTON • One of America's major errors after World War II, reckons retired veteran United States diplomat Stapleton Roy, was in failing to adequately anticipate Russia's reaction to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) expansion to include 10 Central and Eastern European members from 1999 to 2004.

The reason for that, he told a Brookings Institution panel on educational exchanges last month, was that some of America's top officials who had so-called Soviet credentials had not lived in the country before.