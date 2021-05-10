For Subscribers
Power Play
China scholarship in the US takes a hit from strained ties
That the Chinese now have a better understanding of how Americans think about issues – than the other way round – is a strategic negative for Washington that also raises concerns of miscalculation.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
One of America's major errors after World War II, reckons retired veteran United States diplomat Stapleton Roy, was in failing to adequately anticipate Russia's reaction to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) expansion to include 10 Central and Eastern European members from 1999 to 2004.
