China’s inevitable growing presence in the Middle East

One of the most frequently asked questions in the Middle East in recent years revolves around relations between countries in the region and China in the future. My immediate and recurrent response to it has been that China is already in the Middle East and that relations will only grow, possibly, exponentially.

China is the main bilateral trade partner for Arab countries, with total trade between the two sides amounting to over US$330 billion (S$469 billion) in 2021. Trade relations with Israel reached US$22 billion in the same year, a massive jump from just US$15 million in 1992.