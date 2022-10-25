China’s economy will not overtake the US’ until 2060, if ever

The consensus that Beijing can achieve whatever target it sets ignores the pace of slowdown in recent years 

Ruchir Sharma

The implications of China growing at 2.5 per cent have yet to be fully digested anywhere, including Beijing. PHOTO: REUTERS
As he embarks on a third term, President Xi Jinping’s goal is to make China a mid-level developed country in the next decade, which implies that the economy will need to expand at a rate of around 5 per cent. But underlying trends – bad demographics, heavy debt and declining productivity growth – suggest the country’s overall growth potential is about half that rate.

The implications of China growing at 2.5 per cent have yet to be fully digested anywhere, including Beijing. For one thing, assuming that the United States grows at 1.5 per cent, with similar rates of inflation and a stable exchange rate, China would not overtake America as the world’s largest economy until 2060, if ever.

