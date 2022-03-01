China, Russia and the race to a post-dollar world

Financial markets are going to become a major field of battle – a place to defend liberal values and renew old alliances.

Rana Foroohar
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting in Beijing early last month. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Markets often react strongly to geopolitical events, but then later shrug them off. Not this time. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a key economic turning point that will have many lasting consequences. Among them will be a quickening of the shift to a bipolar global financial system - one based on the US dollar, the other on the renminbi.

The process of financial decoupling between Russia and the West has, of course, been going on for some time. Western banks reduced their exposure to Russian financial institutions by 80 per cent following the country's annexation of Crimea in 2014, and their claims on the rest of Russia's private sector have halved since then, according to a recent Capital Economics report. The new and more aggressive sanctions announced by the United States will take that decoupling much further.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top