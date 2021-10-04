For Subscribers
Power Play
China may have gained Meng's freedom but at what price?
The triumphant homecoming of the Huawei chief financial officer is viewed differently abroad and raises questions about China's future behaviour in pursuit of its objectives. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
It was a moment orchestrated for TV cameras - Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou waving to the crowd below, her bright red dress matched by the red Chinese flag emblazoned prominently on the side of the aircraft that brought her home.
After 1,028 days of detention in Canada fighting extradition to the United States, Ms Meng returned home on Sept 25 to a heroine's welcome.