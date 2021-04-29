China is wrong to think the US faces inevitable decline

The Chinese elite are convinced that the United States is in irreversible decline. So reports Mr Jude Blanchette of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a respected Washington-based think-tank. What has been happening in the US in recent years, particularly in politics, supports this perspective. A stable liberal democracy would not elect Mr Donald Trump - a man lacking all necessary qualities and abilities - to national leadership.

Nevertheless, the notion of US decline is exaggerated. The US retains big assets, notably in economics.