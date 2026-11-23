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Western carmakers have been routed from China as EVs go mainstream. Now they are battling to avoid a similar fate at home.

Car executives around the world agree on one thing – that the next frontier of the automotive battle will be fought over the deployment of AI and assisted driving software.

It is a sequence of events that has played out across China, with reverberations around the world: a crane arrives at a BMW dealership, rips out the German carmaker’s sign and replaces it with the logo of a Chinese vehicle brand.

In five years, BMW’s sales in China have plunged by 42% – in 2026 it is set to deliver fewer than half a million cars into the world’s biggest auto market.