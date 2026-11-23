China is winning the car war
Western carmakers have been routed from China as EVs go mainstream. Now they are battling to avoid a similar fate at home.
Edward White
It is a sequence of events that has played out across China, with reverberations around the world: a crane arrives at a BMW dealership, rips out the German carmaker’s sign and replaces it with the logo of a Chinese vehicle brand.
In five years, BMW’s sales in China have plunged by 42% – in 2026 it is set to deliver fewer than half a million cars into the world’s biggest auto market.