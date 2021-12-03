China is serious about seeking CPTPP membership

On Sept 16, China officially applied for membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, a free trade agreement between 11 Asia-Pacific countries. China is the second non-founding state to seek membership in the regional free trade bloc, after the United Kingdom which formally submitted its bid in February.

The Chinese bid was no surprise as it came on the heels of President Xi Jinping's announcement last month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit that China would "positively consider" joining the trade pact. China's latest move has generated excitement at home and provoked some reservations abroad, leading some to wonder about Beijing's motivation. What does China seek to gain from it?