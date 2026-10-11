China is ready to address AI risks, just not on US terms

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Beijing wants an equal seat at the AI standards-setting table.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving after a tour of the National Archives Museum on Sept 25 in Washington.

In the wake of a much-discussed essay on AI safety by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei outlining the incredible potential of artificial intelligence, the grave risks it poses and the race in AI development as one between democratic and authoritarian regimes, China’s response was swift and telling.

On Sept 14, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun issued a sharp rebuke: “Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only hamper efforts towards sound global AI governance, which serves no one’s interest.”