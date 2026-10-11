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China is ready to address AI risks, just not on US terms

Beijing wants an equal seat at the AI standards-setting table.

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US President Donald Trump (right) gestures toward Chinese President Xi Jinping as they depart following a tour of the National Archives Museum on Sept 25, 2026 in Washington DC.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving after a tour of the National Archives Museum on Sept 25 in Washington.

PHOTO: AFP

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Lim Min Zhang

In the wake of a much-discussed essay on AI safety by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei outlining the incredible potential of artificial intelligence, the grave risks it poses and the race in AI development as one between democratic and authoritarian regimes, China’s response was swift and telling

On Sept 14, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun issued a sharp rebuke: “Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only hamper efforts towards sound global AI governance, which serves no one’s interest.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.