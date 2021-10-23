For Subscribers
China, Hong Kong - lessons in history from Lee Kuan Yew
A veteran journalist and author of the recently published The Gate To China reflects on the prescience of observations made by Singapore's founding leader during an interview in 1996.
Singapore and Hong Kong are two great trading centres, rivals with a common heritage of colonial rule. But few may be aware of how their interests converged through some of the most important events of the modern age.
One afternoon late in 1996, I sat down at the Istana with Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew. It was a newspaper interview for The Sunday Times of London which was meant to deal with the hot topics of the day.
Topics: