China has plenty to show at APEC. Will it also make room to listen?

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Despite growing geopolitical tensions, the summit remains one of the few forums bringing Washington, Beijing and smaller economies together. China’s challenge is to ensure all have a voice.

When leaders of 21 Pacific Rim economies gather in Shenzhen in two weeks, Beijing will have plenty to show them.

Shenzhen has come a long way since it was designated one of China’s first special economic zones in 1980. Once a rural border town next to Hong Kong, it is now the country’s Silicon Valley, home to gleaming skyscrapers, electric vehicles, delivery drones and some of China’s top technology companies.

When leaders of 21 Pacific Rim economies gather in the southern Chinese city in two weeks, Beijing will have plenty to show them.