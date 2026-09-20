China feared having too few youths. Now it frets having enough jobs for them

Conventional wisdom says China is running out of young people. The more immediate problem may be running out of jobs for them in the 2030s.

In July 2026, the unemployment rate for those aged 16 to 24 jumped to 14 per cent, significantly higher than the 7.2 per cent rate for those aged 25 to 29.

It is well known that China is ageing rapidly, a consequence of decades of low fertility and the legacy of the one-child policy. Many analysts have warned that China could face demographic headwinds even more severe than Japan’s. Indicators such as the sharp decline in new marriages - halved since 2013 and down a further 7.5 per cent in the first half of 2026 - are often cited as evidence of this trend.

The natural conclusion is that as China’s population shrinks, competition for jobs and resources should ease. Yet unemployment has not. Instead, youth unemployment has risen. In July 2026, the unemployment rate for those aged 16 to 24 jumped to 14 per cent, significantly higher than the 7.2 per cent rate for those aged 25 to 29.