China doesn't respect America anymore - for good reason

The US needs to refocus on the real metrics of success.

Thomas L. Friedman
Supporters of then US President Donald Trump storming the Capitol Building on Jan 6. The writer says that at last week's Alaska meeting between the US' and China's diplomats, Chinese officials made it quite clear that they no longer fear US criticism, because they don't respect the US as they once did, and don't think the rest of the world does, either.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Sometimes a comedian cuts through foreign policy issues better than any diplomat. Bill Maher did that the other week with an epic rant on US-China relations, nailing the most troubling contrast between the two countries: China can still get big things done. America, not so much.

For many of our political leaders, governing has become sports, entertainment or just mindless tribal warfare. No wonder China's leaders see us as a nation in imperial decline, living off the leftover fumes of American "exceptionalism". I wish I could say they were all wrong.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2021, with the headline 'China doesn't respect America anymore - for good reason'.
