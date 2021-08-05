China cracking down on private tuition: A lesson for S'pore?

It's an industry worth over a billion dollars here. It costs parents plenty, but what of the impact on equality in education and stress on children?

Ng Shi Wen and Gerard Sasges For The Straits Times
The tuition industry is part of a system that undermines our commitment to a meritocratic society, which assumes a level educational playing field where all students are given an equal chance to succeed, say the writers.
The tuition industry is part of a system that undermines our commitment to a meritocratic society, which assumes a level educational playing field where all students are given an equal chance to succeed, say the writers.ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Shock. Dismay. Indignation. If you're an investor, these might have been your emotions when you learnt of the recent announcement by the Chinese government that institutions offering school curriculum tuition would be required to operate on a not-for-profit basis and that foreign investment in the sector would be banned.

Needless to say, global investors in China's red-hot US$100 billion (S$135 billion) private tutoring and online education sector were left reeling by last month's announcement. However, if you're like us, the parents of a Singaporean child, your reaction may have been very different. For us, the announcement suggested that the $1.4 billion Singapore tuition industry could also be changed.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2021, with the headline 'China cracking down on private tuition: A lesson for S'pore?'. Subscribe
Topics: 