China cracking down on private tuition: A lesson for Singapore?

Shock. Dismay. Indignation. If you're an investor, these might have been your emotions when you learnt of the recent announcement by the Chinese government that institutions offering school curriculum tuition would be required to operate on a not-for-profit basis and that foreign investment in the sector would be banned.

Needless to say, global investors in China's red-hot US$100 billion (S$135 billion) private tutoring and online education sector were left reeling by last month's announcement. However, if you're like us, the parents of a Singaporean child, your reaction may have been very different. For us, the announcement suggested that the $1.4 billion Singapore tuition industry could also be changed.