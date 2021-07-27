For Subscribers
China and the Asian peace
In the ongoing US-China contest for influence, one question is of utmost importance to third countries: Which system is more likely to produce peace?
The intensifying Sino-US contest is being fought on many fronts.
The prospects of warfare, for instance, are the preoccupation of those in the military. But there is a broader question that needs to be asked, one that goes beyond the rivalry played out in gross domestic product figures and the number of missiles: Which system is more likely to produce peace? It is a question of the utmost importance to third countries, particularly those that are small.