China after the property boom: Can it rebuild the growth model?

In late 2013, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under its new leader Xi Jinping unveiled a striking programme of reforms aimed at rebalancing the world's second-biggest economy in favour of market forces and the private sector.

Under its 60-point reform plan, Mr Xi's new administration promised to get rid of obstacles that had been holding back consumer-led growth in China - including enforcing a property tax, granting more land rights to farmers and migrant workers, and opening state-controlled sectors to private capital.