China after the property boom: Can it rebuild the growth model?

Xi Jinping can revive the economy by encouraging more consumer spending, but would lose some political control.

Edward White
Visitors on the Sujiaba Trail observation deck in Chongqing, China. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
In late 2013, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under its new leader Xi Jinping unveiled a striking programme of reforms aimed at rebalancing the world's second-biggest economy in favour of market forces and the private sector.

Under its 60-point reform plan, Mr Xi's new administration promised to get rid of obstacles that had been holding back consumer-led growth in China - including enforcing a property tax, granting more land rights to farmers and migrant workers, and opening state-controlled sectors to private capital.

