Power Play
Chill in US-China ties is hurting global warming fight
Unlike the 2015 Paris climate talks, there is little goodwill between Washington and Beijing to set the pace for global cooperation ahead of the Glasgow conference in November.
To the people suffering from them, there would have been little difference between the flash floods in Zhengzhou and Manhattan this year. Water was water, and too much of it in too short a time overwhelmed public infrastructure in China and America alike.
The viral videos of flood waters that poured into an underground metro station in Manhattan, New York, earlier this month, as Hurricane Ida swept across the North-east, were eerily similar to the clips of torrents of water rising in a subway car in Zhengzhou, Henan, this summer.