Childhood regrets - the mother of reinvention

What if you want to live a different sort of life - one that is fuller, more satisfying?

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A friend recently sent me a Financial Times (FT) piece by British writer Lucy Kellaway. It was about how, after 32 years at the Financial Times, at the age of 57, she chucked in her cushy columnist job to be a teacher.

Ms Kellaway had been a popular columnist who, in her own words, "was paid to interview famous people" with "a technique that involved handing my subjects a noose and waiting for them to put their heads into it - which they nearly always did, if I waited long enough". And she added wryly, "I was mean about almost everyone".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2021, with the headline 'Childhood regrets - the mother of reinvention'. Subscribe
Topics: 