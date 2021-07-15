Childhood regrets - the mother of reinvention

A friend recently sent me a Financial Times (FT) piece by British writer Lucy Kellaway. It was about how, after 32 years at the Financial Times, at the age of 57, she chucked in her cushy columnist job to be a teacher.

Ms Kellaway had been a popular columnist who, in her own words, "was paid to interview famous people" with "a technique that involved handing my subjects a noose and waiting for them to put their heads into it - which they nearly always did, if I waited long enough". And she added wryly, "I was mean about almost everyone".