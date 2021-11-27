For Subscribers
Chess faces stalemate in match with machines
Magnus Carlsen is defending his world championship as AI changes the game.
Magnus Carlsen this week launched his attempt to retain the chess world championship once again, with reason for confidence. The Norwegian grandmaster is favourite to win the 14-game tournament in Dubai against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, and chess is enjoying a renaissance, helped by last year's Netflix drama, The Queen's Gambit.
As the players settle down to what is likely to be a series of tight matches that mostly end in draws, two questions linger.
