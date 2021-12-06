Charm and China in a multipolar world

Let me use the analysis of Karl Marx - that there is an economic base, and there is a superstructure. If we look at the economic base, there is multipolarity. Whereas in the superstructure, multipolarity will take time because of how history has developed.

This is because the Western world has been used to dominating the world for a long time, so it will take time for that mentality and the institutions, which were derived from that mentality, to change. And China must not underestimate the difficulty of changing the superstructure. The domination is in the international media. It's in international organisations. It is an intellectual way of thinking.