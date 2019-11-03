Challenge to the young: Don't be just a bystander to history. Make your mark on it

The theme for the inaugural Singapore History Day, "Encounter and Exchange in Singapore History", reflects an understanding of history as a dynamic two-way process of the encounters we experienced as a people and of the things we learnt, borrowed, shared and embraced from these encounters.

This constant flow of encounters and exchanges underpins the slow, cumulative process of shaping our identity. And it is wrong to assume that that process began only with the coming of the British in 1819. It gives priority to their history here, not ours.

Singapore has existed from known records for well over 700 years. But 700 years ago, let alone 200 years ago, we were not a nation state. So why examine 200 years and not 700 years?

It is important for everyone in Singapore to understand the history of our island as far back as possible, because every event even 700 years ago played a role in shaping our identity.

Singapore, our nation, has been - and will always be - a part of South-east Asia. We have always been open to trade, talent and ideas. People came to trade here and some stayed on, making this island their home.

When we became an independent sovereign nation, we could now manage that diversity in a way that suited our own understanding of the nation we were. As then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew said: "We are not a Malay nation, not a Chinese nation, not an Indian nation. Everybody will have a place in Singapore."

We chose to become a nation where multiracialism would become one of the central pillars of nation-building. It was decided that integration and social cohesion take place not by chance, but by design.

One can be either a bystander and a witness to history, or one can play a role in shaping that history. Which role would your generation like to play? For example, in keeping the collective memories of a people alive to inform future generations of the trials and tribulations of the nation, you would provide a sense of continuity for the nation.

Why did we choose such a path? Because history has informed our founding fathers that a strong, cohesive nation cannot be built in a society where numerical size would determine how one is treated.

LEARNING WHAT PITFALLS TO AVOID

A re-examining of history is important, not only for understanding the positive experiences and factors that have shaped us, but to understand the negative experiences and pitfalls to avoid.

So when we reflect on the bicentennial commemorations, we must also not forget the dark side of colonialism. Collective memory is very fluid and can be manipulated by those in power to serve their interests.

Indeed, for me and fellow Muslim Singaporeans, 9/11, the discovery of a Jemaah Islamiah cell, and all subsequent terror attacks committed by militant groups, prompted us to try to understand Islamic history better.

In looking at the history of Islam it became clear to me that the current trail of destruction is an aberration and has no place in Islam. That understanding of our history has made us more confident of our place in the world, and in protecting ourselves, both from insidious militant recruiters looking for sacrificial pawns, as well as those spreading hate against Muslims for their own purposes.

Islam, like other world religions, has for centuries played an important role in bringing people together and uniting humanity. History provides many examples of acts of kindness.

For example, the Muslim warrior king Saladin dispatched his Jewish doctor Moses Maimonides to attend to the wounds of the Crusader King, Richard the Lionheart. When the Jews of Spain were expelled from Andalusia during the Reconquista period, the Ottoman Sultan provided ships for their safe passage to the Ottoman Empire.

The distortion of history by those in power or wanting to influence society, such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria or other terror groups, is important for all to understand. Understanding history means we need to go beyond popular or official narratives to uncover the underlying reasons that certain things happen.

Not long ago, I was visiting a foreign country where part of the tour included a walk through an exhibition of the history of the country.

It claimed many things to have been achieved by that country which were unbelievable. It erased an entire period of that country's history which did not fit the narrative popularised by the powers currently in charge.

We must be wary of such efforts. And the best way to do this is to read all the accounts from all the actors involved. There is a saying that history is usually written by the winners. But the so-called losers also have a story to tell. To be objective we must read all accounts.

THE MARIA HERTOGH INCIDENT

In the context of Singapore history, this attitude is all the more important given how young a nation we are and how old and ancient we are as an island. Consider the often highlighted Maria Hertogh incident. Briefly, this was a case of a Dutch girl left in the care of a Malay lady, Aminah, during World War II in Java.

Seven years after the war ended, the girl, now named Nadra, was found in Terengganu. The biological parents wanted her back but Aminah refused to return the child. The biological parents went to the colonial courts in Singapore which ruled that the girl be returned to the parents in Holland. The court reasoned that the father - to whom Dutch law gave prime importance - had been interned and had never known about or agreed for the girl to be given away.

As a result of the tensions built up over this case, riots broke out in Singapore on Dec 11, 1950. This event took place before we became a sovereign independent nation in 1965.

The lessons of that incident have been cited as reasons why we must always be wary of religious and racial fault lines in a multiracial country such as ours. The fact that the incident had religious overtones cannot be denied. But preceding that was administrative insensitivity, as well as divided media reporting that stoked audiences.

The riots can never be justified. But we need to also understand why some Muslims were upset and why Aminah refused to give up the child.

There were anti-colonial activists who incited the community to take the law into their own hands. And they did so for their own reasons of wanting to embarrass the colonial government.

So, an understanding of the accounts of the various actors will help us grasp how a Malay lady's dilemma became fodder for their own agenda.

Sadly, too, the repeated highlighting of this story in isolation has not given room for the positive stories of many children affected by war who found loving adoptive parents within and beyond their communities. They are now in our Pioneer Generation, and have raised happy families of their own.

Similarly, Singapore's role in this region well before 1965 provides a useful insight into our place in this region. We were once part of the Malaccan Sultanate and, thereafter, a part of the Johore empire. During the Malaccan Sultanate era there was a naval base in Singapore. Going further back in history, there was a Malay sultanate palace and burial ground at what is now Fort Canning.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his recent National Day Rally mentioned this, showing a map of the outline of palace grounds and pointing out that the Stamford Canal (now hidden by roads and walkways) was the edge of the auspicious forbidden grounds of the old Malay kings.

In our long history, we have played many roles befitting our place in the region. Today, we are members of Asean. But we will always be a part of South-east Asia. Even as we developed into a global hub, our regional role can never be diminished, nor it is in our interest to do so.

Recognising our history and role in South-east Asia enriches our own experience as a people.

Singapore before 1965 was the "go to" place for journalists, writers, traders, revolutionaries, and anyone seeking the opportunity for a better life. The imprints of these encounters and exchanges are reflected in our way of life. This process continues to this day. Singapore continues to attract talent, trade and ideas.

This historical process can be stopped only if we close our borders. To do so would be to our detriment. It is in our DNA to continue to be a place open to the world. As young people embarking on your life journey, it is important that you understand this from a very long historical perspective.

HISTORY OF OPENNESS

By understanding how we have always been open to the world, we can reject such doubts with certainty.

Just as my understanding of Islamic history allows me to place the current incarnation of evil as antithetical to Islam, our collective understanding of Singapore's long history will put us in a place to reject ideas inimical to our success and well-being.

History can be seen as the layering of experiences accumulated over several centuries. Sometimes those experiences can be disruptive and unsettling.

And sometimes, from such great disruptions, men and women of courage and vision emerge to lead the nation to a better future.

How will your generation add to those layers of Singapore history that have seen men and women such as Sang Nila Utama, Raffles, Omar Aljunied, Abdullah Munshi, Lim Boon Keng, Sun Yat Sen, Maggie Tan, Eunos Abdullah, Lim Bo Seng, Leftenan Adnan, Elizabeth Choy, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Che Zahar leave their imprint on both our popular imagination and our national character?

However, some would argue that collective memories are not static - new knowledge and research can uncover different perspectives, providing yet another interpretation to those collective memories.

The notion of Singapore being a sleepy fishing village when Raffles landed on the island in 1819 has been disproved by ample historical evidence. Such knowledge should re-shape our understanding of the past and, more importantly, of the roles of the various actors in shaping modern Singapore.

My call to your generation is not to let history pass you by. You are the result of our history. Understand that history and play a part to shape it. Leave the imprints of your generation in our collective memory, so that the next generation understands that they, too, must play such a role.

It is only in this collective effort of generations before and generations to come that we can all play our part to make a better world.

• Professor Yaacob Ibrahim (Jalan Besar GRC MP) is adviser to the president of the Singapore Institute of Technology. He is a former minister for communications and information.